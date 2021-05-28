Check Out Two Bonkers Songs From The New Philly Hardcore Supergroup Action News

New Music May 28, 2021 12:55 PM By Tom Breihan

Aaron Heard sings for Philadelphia’s Jesus Piece, one of the best hardcore bands in the world, and he also plays bass in Nothing. You’d think that being in two utterly whomp-ass bands would be enough for Heard, but you would be wrong. Heard is part of a new band called Action News, and their first two songs are now out there in the world. They are both utterly berserk.

Action News also features members of Philly bands like Creepoid, Drowse, and Fixation. Later this summer, Action News will release their Failed State EP, and they’ve shared the title track, as well as a charming number called “God Don’t See Under The El.” They’re both fast, urgent, punishing hardcore with a slight metallic edge, and they both sound like they will cause absolute fucking bedlam if and when Action News start playing shows. Listen to both tracks below.

The Failed State EP is out 7/1, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.

