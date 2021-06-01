Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Voice Of The Heroes”

Right now, Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Chicago’s Lil Durk are two of the biggest rappers working. Both of them have melodic, regretful sing-rap styles, and both of them rap about depressing street shit. Durk and Baby have collaborated a bunch of times over the years; just last month, they teamed up for “Every Chance I Get,” the only remotely salvageable track from DJ Khaled’s new album. So it makes sense that Durk and Baby would just make a whole album together. They’ve done exactly that, and the record comes out in a few days.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have recorded a new album called The Voice Of The Heroes together, and it’ll come out on Friday. The album comes a little more than a year after Lil Baby released My Turn, one of 2020’s biggest albums in any genre, and it comes only a few months after Durk came out with his own album The Voice.

The two rappers have just shared the title track, a hard and twinkly glide about being unable to shake the stress of crime life even after becoming rich and famous. DAPS directed the video for “The Voice Of The Heroes,” and it’s got Baby and Durk walking around the Atlanta neighborhood were Baby grew up. Behind them, slice-of-life scenes play out in cinematic fashion. Watch it below.

The Voice Of The Heroes is out 6/4 on Quality Control/Wolfpack Global/Motown/Alamo.