Teenage Sequence – “All This Art”

Teenage Sequence is Dewan-Dean Soomary, a London musician who used to be in bands like King Blues and Bleach Blood. As Teenage Sequence, Soomary makes twitchy, self-conscious dance-rock that evokes the early ’00s. Specifically, Teenage Sequence’s debut single “All This Art” seems inspired by LCD Soundsystem’s “Losing My Edge”; it’s been many years since I heard anything quite so dialed into that early James Murphy withering rant-style.

“All This Art” opens with Soomary talking about the conversation that surrounds beloved DC indie label Dischord Records and even gets skeptical about its myth: “If you are wondering, there is a direct correlation between the levels of Caucasian testosterone and factual masturbation over a million dollar DIY record label.” Over the next six and a half minutes, Soomary gives you a lot to pick through: “If you’re in a position to do so, sign me, you racist.” The music is a genuinely impressive swirl of arpegiatted synths and hard-hitting drum sounds. It all works as a harsh interrogation of underground-music thinking, which ultimately isn’t all that different from what it was when “Losing My Edge” dropped.

Talking about the song, Soomary says:

“All This Art” is as much about the systemic racism of the UK music industry as it is my own neurosis, as serious about these subjects as it (an attempt at being) humorous–in a sort of “if you don’t laugh, you’d stare blankly into the void wondering what’s the point” way. I never intended for the first Teenage Sequence single to be 6.23 seconds of the same beat (pop career suicide), but here we are!

Check it out below.

<a href="https://teenagesequence.bandcamp.com/album/all-this-art">All This Art by Teenage Sequence</a>

“All This Art” is out now on Get Better Records.