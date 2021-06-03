Chief Keef – “Love Don’t Live Here”

Sometime in the past year or two, drill effectively replaced trap music as rap’s global lingua franca. People are making drill in France and Ghana and Australia. That means that Chief Keef, the man who popularized drill about a decade ago, is one of the most important rappers on the planet. As other people have become crossover stars with that style, Keef has kept working on his own pace, cranking out his own frequently weird music when the spirit strikes him. But even if Keef has mostly remained underground, he still makes anthems, and he’s got one today.

Last year, we got the news that Chief Keef and Mike Will Made-It were working on a collaborative album; first single “Bang Bang” was a monster. We still don’t know when that album’s going to come out — or if it’s really going to come out — but occasional Sosa/Mike Will collabs have been coming out for a few months. Their latest is “Love Don’t Live Here,” a hook-free rant with a stressed-out beat that sounds like it’s about to explode.

Keef still has more presence than almost anyone else in rap, and he can say a whole lot with his voice without saying that much with his words. That’s what happens on “Love Don’t Live Here,” which is all explosive tension-and-release and which makes me want to drive my car through the front door of a CVS. In the low-budget video, Keef hangs out in a warehouse and sits in a forklift, which for some reason looks very cool. Watch it below.