Ekulu – “Pick Your Fight”

The New York hardcore band Ekulu has only been around for a couple of years, and up until this morning, their entire discography was only five songs, spread out over two releases. But those five songs all absolutely whomped ass, and within the hardcore world, the buzz around the band was tremendous. Ekulu clearly exist within the musical lineage of New York hardcore, but they play with a sense of energy and inventiveness that’s been missing from a lot of NYHC lately, and they do it without skimping on chest-thumping fervor. People have been ready for this band to release an album for a while, and it’s finally about to happen.

Today, Ekulu — whose membership includes Candy’s Michael “Cheddar” Quirk — announced that they’ll release their debut LP Unscrew My Head in one week. They also shared a song from the album, a cold-blooded two-minute ripper called “Pick Your Fight.” This might immediately be the most straightforward song in the Ekulu discography. It’s fast, fearsome hardcore rager, and when that breakdown kicks in? Listen. I’m telling you. Ridiculous. Check it out below.

<a href="https://ekulu.bandcamp.com/track/pick-your-fight-2">Pick Your Fight by EKULU</a>

Unscrew My Head is out 6/11 on Cash Only Records.