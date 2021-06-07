Fucked Up’s ambitious third album, David Comes To Life, came out 10 years ago today. The Toronto band have announced a special anniversary edition of the LP, which will come out in December, and an accompanying tour where they’ll play the album in full, which will take place next year.

Fun fact: the band planted the seed for the concept behind David Comes To Life in an interview for our old Quit Your Day Job series — the group’s Mike Haliechuk punked us and talked about how he worked at a light bulb factory. (He actually worked at a food co-op at the time and came clean post-interview.) But it was effective scene-setting for the plot behind David, whose titular character works at a light bulb factory in the late ’70s.

Today, the band are also sharing “The Truest Road,” a rarity from the era that is pulled from a Fucked Up rarities album that’s going to be announced later this year. This track was included as the B-side to David single “The Other Shoe,” and tells the story of the owner of the light bulb factory. The companion compilation album David’s Town, originally only available on vinyl, is also now streaming for the first time. Listen to that and check out their anniversary tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/19 Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

01/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

01/21 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

01/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

01/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

01/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

01/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr/ Smalls

01/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

01/28 Detroit, MI @ Shelter

01/29 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

The 10th anniversary edition of David Comes To Life is out 12/10 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.