Peggy Gou – “Nabi” (Feat. OHHYUK)

Peggy Gou is back with her first new track since 2019’s “Starry Night,” which landed on our best songs of the week list when it came out. The producer has just released “Nabi,” which will appear on an upcoming 7″ that will also feature another vinyl-exclusive new track on the B-side. “Nabi” is breezy and bright and it’s a collaboration with OHHYUK, the leader of the South Korean rock band Hyukoh.

“When people hear my songs, I want them to feel hope, positivity, good energy. This is especially the case with Nabi. We’ve all been through so much over the last year and it’s about facing up to the problems and negativity in our lives and learning how to deal with it,” Gou said in a statement, continuing:

It’s also about acceptance – accepting that it’s ok to feel this way. When people hear “Nabi”, they’ll hopefully feel the same sense of healing – that feeling that everything’s going to be ok – that I feel when I listen to the songs that inspired it.

Listen below.

“Nabi” is out now via Gudu Records.