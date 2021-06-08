2nd Grade – “Superglue”

2nd Grade – “Superglue”

2nd Grade, the bitesize indie-pop band who released a very addicting album called Hit To Hit last year, are reworking their earliest recordings into full-band numbers. Bandleader Peter Gill is releasing Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited later this month; we already highlighted the re-recorded “Favorite Song” a few weeks ago and today he’s back with a fresh take on “Superglue,” a breezy and brief track that takes its cue from the Beach Boys, as Gill explains in this rundown of influences for Brooklyn Vegan. Listen to the new and old “Superglue”s below.

Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited is out 6/25 on Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.

