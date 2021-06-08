Between 2011 and 2013, the Swedish quartet Dating kicked out three incredible albums at the intersection of shoegaze, post-rock, emo, post-hardcore, indie-pop, and sundry other underground rock genres fit for expressive brooding. They hadn’t released anything in eight years until this past weekend, when a new album called I Would Prefer Not To emerged on their Bandcamp page. It rules.

In some ways I Would Prefer Not To reminds me of Parannoul, the mysterious Korean solo artist whose own ambitious lo-fi effort To See The Next Part Of The Dream has been one of this year’s most pleasant surprises. But there’s a lot of Deftones in Dating’s approach: aggressively clattering, unkempt verging on unhinged, blurry in a way that erases the divide between dreamy fantasies and waking nightmares. It’s noisy as hell, heavy with sonic and emotional density. The guitars smother everything in gauzy fuzz. The vocals veer between a whimper and a wail. The drums slap so hard.

The scope and the vibe of this music are also giving me shades of Sigur Rós, Broken Social Scene, Greet Death, and American Pleasure Club among others. But rather than keep rattling off comparisons, I’m gonna instruct you to just listen to the damn album, which, I repeat, rules. You’ll find it below.