Clairo – “Blouse”

Adrian Nieto

New Music June 11, 2021 12:08 AM By Chris DeVille

Clairo – “Blouse”

Adrian Nieto

New Music June 11, 2021 12:08 AM By Chris DeVille

Clairo crystallized her stature as a new kind of pop star with her 2019 debut album Immunity, one of the key releases leading to the current bedroom-pop explosion. Since then, her Strokes-inspired single “Sofia” has taken off at alternative radio, and she’s kicked out a series of demos, loosies, and covers — most recently January’s solo acoustic one-off “Just For Today.” Now she’s ready to begin rolling out her second album.

It’s called Sling and will be released in July. The album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff. The album’s lead single, “Blouse,” is out now. The track features guest vocals from Lorde, whose new single “Solar Power” Clairo just provided backing vocals on. Listen to “Blouse” below.

Here’s Clairo performing it on Fallon:

Sling is out 7/16 via Fader/Polydor/Republic (Universal).

Related

Seeking Clarity About Clairo
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Bad Medicine”

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021 So Far

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Solar Power”

    10 hours ago

    Deafheaven – “Great Mass Of Color”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest