Clairo – “Blouse”

Clairo crystallized her stature as a new kind of pop star with her 2019 debut album Immunity, one of the key releases leading to the current bedroom-pop explosion. Since then, her Strokes-inspired single “Sofia” has taken off at alternative radio, and she’s kicked out a series of demos, loosies, and covers — most recently January’s solo acoustic one-off “Just For Today.” Now she’s ready to begin rolling out her second album.

It’s called Sling and will be released in July. The album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff. The album’s lead single, “Blouse,” is out now. The track features guest vocals from Lorde, whose new single “Solar Power” Clairo just provided backing vocals on. Listen to “Blouse” below.

Here’s Clairo performing it on Fallon:

Sling is out 7/16 via Fader/Polydor/Republic (Universal).