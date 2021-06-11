Kylie Minogue – “Marry The Night” (Lady Gaga Cover)

By James Rettig

Australian pop queen Kylie Minogue has covered Lady Gaga’s Born This Way opener “Marry The Night” to celebrate the album’s recent 10th anniversary. The album is getting a celebratory deluxe edition soon with some reimagined tracks — so far, we’ve heard covers from Big Freedia and Orville Peck. Listen to Minogue’s take on “Marry The Night” below.

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out on 6/25 via Interscope. (It got pushed back a week). Pre-order it here.

