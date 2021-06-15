Skirts – “True”

New Music June 15, 2021 1:53 PM By James Rettig

Skirts is the Dallas-bred project led by Alex Montenegro, who has been putting out music under the name for a few years now. Next month, she’s releasing her debut album Great Big Wild Oak and today she’s releasing a new track, “True,” which exemplifies the band’s unhurried, languid approach to things. Like lead single “Always,” the song zeroes in on textures that linger: “Leaving in a week, still tasting you in my cheek,” Montenegro sings on this one. “Feeling sick to my stomach.” “True” is anything but queasy, though — instead, it’s downright transcendent. Check it out below.

And here’s “Always”:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Back Out”
02 “Always”
03 “Easy”
04 “Dayspell”
05 “Remember”
06 “Swim”
07 “True”
08 “Oak”
09 “Sapling”
10 “Annie”

Great Big Wild Oak is out 7/30 via Double Double Whammy.

