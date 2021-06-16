Watch Foo Fighters Cover Queen At The Canyon Club

Ahead of their gig reopening Madison Square Garden this Sunday, Foo Fighters played their first proper show since the start of the pandemic last night at the Canyon Club, a 1,000-capacity venue in the Los Angeles suburb Agoura Hills. The Foos remained extremely active over the past year, performing at numerous TV events and benefit shows, but this was a full-fledged concert, and one at an intimate venue to boot.

One of the band’s many appearances during the pandemic was VAX LIVE, a televised concert special designed to promote confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. In keeping with that appearance — and with common sense — tickets were only sold in person to people who could provide proof of vaccination, which attracted a crowd of anti-vaccine protesters outside the venue.

The band’s 23-song set featured several tunes from the Foos’ recent album Medicine At Midnight, including the live debut of the title track. It opened with “Times Like These,” which was somewhat of a COVID-resilience anthem due to the Foos’ performance on SNL and the all-star charity cover released in the UK last spring. They also covered Queen’s “Somebody To Love” with Dave Grohl on drums and Taylor Hawkins handling lead vocal duties. Check out footage of the Queen cover, “Times Like These,” and a couple more songs below, where you can also find the setlist.

SETLIST:

“Times Like These”

“No Son Of Mine”

“The Pretender”

“Learn To Fly”

“Run”

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

“Shame Shame”

“Rope”

“My Hero”

“These Days”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“Walk”

“Somebody To Love” (Queen cover)

“All My Life”

“Arlandria”

“Cloudspotter”

“Breakout”

“Skin And Bones”

“This Is A Call”

“Aurora”

“Best Of You”

ENCORE:

“Making A Fire”

“Everlong”