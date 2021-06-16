Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”
Back in the ’80s, Ricky Schroder was a child star known for his roles in the TV series Silver Spoons and a number of films. He has continued to work in show business, but nowadays he is better known for stuff like domestic violence arrests, contributing to the bail fund of teenage Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, and arguing with Costco employees about their mask policy. With those credentials in mind, you will not be surprised to learn Schroder also thinks vaccines are bad for you.
Last night at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, Foo Fighters played an intimate rock show for a fully vaccinated crowd. Outside, several dozen people gathered to protest the show’s vaccine policy, displaying signs with slogans such as “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “Vaccines cause injury and death.” As Variety points out, Schroder was spotted at the scene, and he berated the Foo Fighters for their vaccination rules in a Facebook post two days before the show.
The post includes a meme of Grohl wielding a syringe and wearing a T-shirt that says “PHARMA SELLOUT.” Under a quote from the Foo Fighters song “My Hero,” it reads, “Heroes don’t segregate or discriminate.” In the caption, Schroder wrote, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.” Ricky… is someone getting the best, the best, the best, the best of you?