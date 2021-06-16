Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

Last night at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, Foo Fighters played an intimate rock show for a fully vaccinated crowd. Outside, several dozen people gathered to protest the show’s vaccine policy, displaying signs with slogans such as “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “Vaccines cause injury and death.” As Variety points out, Schroder was spotted at the scene, and he berated the Foo Fighters for their vaccination rules in a Facebook post two days before the show.

The post includes a meme of Grohl wielding a syringe and wearing a T-shirt that says “PHARMA SELLOUT.” Under a quote from the Foo Fighters song “My Hero,” it reads, “Heroes don’t segregate or discriminate.” In the caption, Schroder wrote, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.” Ricky… is someone getting the best, the best, the best, the best of you?