Smile Machine – “Shit Apple”

New Music June 17, 2021 4:22 PM By Peter Helman

Brooklyn musician Jordyn Blakely has played drums with bands like Stove, Bartees Strange, Maneka, Night Manager, Butter The Children, and Jackal Onasis, and she’s become an integral part of the Brooklyn DIY scene. But now, she’s finally stepping out on her own with the solo project Smile Machine and her debut EP Bye For Now out next month.

Lead single “Shit Apple” was inspired by a Trailer Park Boys quote that Blakely says “made me think about how if you’re not healthy on the inside, emotionally or mentally, it eventually spews out onto other parts of your life and people around you if you aren’t taking care of yourself and your mental health.” It’s a perfect marriage of blown-out lo-fi noise and sweet vocal melodies, and you can listen to it below.

The Bye For Now EP is out 7/16 via Exploding In Sound Records.

