Rostam – “Train In Vain” (The Clash Cover) & “Fruits Of My Labor” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

Olivia Bee

New Music June 18, 2021 12:03 AM By Chris DeVille

Rostam’s Changephobia era continues today with the release of the album’s deluxe digital version, featuring covers of two classic songs. The singer/songwriter/producer has put his spin on “Fruits Of My Labor” from Lucinda Williams’ World Without Tears and the Clash’s London Calling closer “Train In Vain. On the Clash cover in particular you can hear the playing of saxophonist Henry Solomon, whose contributions to Rostam’s own music and his recent productions for Haim has been significant. (That’s him standing behind Rostam in the photo above.) Check out both covers below.

Changephobia is out now on Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution.

Comments

