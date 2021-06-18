DaBaby – “Ball If I Want To”

New Music June 18, 2021 10:00 AM By Tom Breihan

DaBaby – “Ball If I Want To”

New Music June 18, 2021 10:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Charlotte rap star DaBaby continues to maintain what must be an extremely exhausting schedule. He’s doing the Migos thing, showing up on every big rap record that’ll have him until everyone gets sick of him. Right now, though, he still seems to be rolling. DaBaby has just come out with “Ball If I Want To,” a new solo single that seems like it’ll get a big push.

“Ball If I Want To” is a raunchy two-minute rap attack; for DaBaby, that amounts to a return to his roots. On the song, DaBaby talks about the poverty he’s escaped, mentioning a point where his uncle hid a crack pipe in his mattress. DaBaby also talks about the riches that he currently enjoys, including the ability to send a private jet from LA to Charlotte to go pick up his barber. Mostly, though, he talks about sex. He talks about a whole lot of sex.

“Ball If I Want To” also has a video, which DaBaby directed himself. In the clip, DaBaby is a high school student at an unruly learning institution. We get a bunch of cheerleader dance routines, and we also get a giant dancing mascot, a diapered baby. That guy will probably be a hit at live shows. Check out the video below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    17 hours ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest