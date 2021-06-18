DaBaby – “Ball If I Want To”

Charlotte rap star DaBaby continues to maintain what must be an extremely exhausting schedule. He’s doing the Migos thing, showing up on every big rap record that’ll have him until everyone gets sick of him. Right now, though, he still seems to be rolling. DaBaby has just come out with “Ball If I Want To,” a new solo single that seems like it’ll get a big push.

“Ball If I Want To” is a raunchy two-minute rap attack; for DaBaby, that amounts to a return to his roots. On the song, DaBaby talks about the poverty he’s escaped, mentioning a point where his uncle hid a crack pipe in his mattress. DaBaby also talks about the riches that he currently enjoys, including the ability to send a private jet from LA to Charlotte to go pick up his barber. Mostly, though, he talks about sex. He talks about a whole lot of sex.

“Ball If I Want To” also has a video, which DaBaby directed himself. In the clip, DaBaby is a high school student at an unruly learning institution. We get a bunch of cheerleader dance routines, and we also get a giant dancing mascot, a diapered baby. That guy will probably be a hit at live shows. Check out the video below.