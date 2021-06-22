The Month In Jazz – June 2021

The self-titled debut album by Eastern Rebellion is one of the best acoustic jazz records of the 1970s. And when it was reissued this month, revisiting it sent me down a rabbit hole of something like fifteen other albums, all made between 1972 and 1978 and all worth hearing. Some of them, in fact, are brilliant.

Eastern Rebellion was a quartet led by pianist Cedar Walton and featuring tenor saxophonist George Coleman, bassist Sam Jones, and drummer Billy Higgins. The album contained four original compositions: “Bolivia” and “Mode For Joe” by Walton, “5/4 Thing” by Coleman, and “Bittersweet” by Jones, plus a version of John Coltrane’s “Naima.” The music was straight-ahead, bluesy hard bop, but with more of a focus on piano than other, similar groups around at the time, where the saxophone was 100% the lead voice.

“Bolivia,” the opener, is one of Walton’s most famous compositions, and we’re talking about a guy who got his start professionally in 1958, first as a member of trumpeter Art Farmer and saxophonist Benny Golson’s Jazztet — a very underrated band — and then joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers alongside Freddie Hubbard and Wayne Shorter, among others. He stayed with Blakey until 1964, playing on albums like Mosaic, Free For All, Indestructible, and more. He’s written a lot of killer tunes.

Coleman got off some excellent solos, and Jones and Higgins drove the whole thing hard, but Eastern Rebellion was Walton’s show. And there was just something magical about this particular combination of men. They had an almost telepathic bond; there’s not a moment of hesitation or an ill-considered move on these five tracks.

There’s a good reason for that. When the group came together in 1975, Coleman was the only newcomer. The other three had been working together off and on for years already, and even had a name: the Magic Triangle. Walton and Higgins first played together in the mid ’60s, and Jones joined them in 1972, to back saxophonist Hank Mobley on what turned out to be his final album, Breakthrough!

They recorded Firm Roots and the live Pit Inn under Walton’s name, and Seven Minds under Jones’ leadership, and appeared on about half the tracks on saxophonist Clifford Jordan’s stunning Glass Bead Games, all in 1974. The following year, their relationship with Jordan continued; they recorded four live albums with him (Night Of The Mark VII and three volumes of On Stage) and two studio albums, Firm Roots — yes, the same title, and three songs (the title track, “One For Amos,” and “Voices Deep Within Me”) were played on both — and The Highest Mountain. All those releases were credited to Clifford Jordan & The Magic Triangle.

Eastern Rebellion made two more albums, simply called 2 and 3, with the Magic Triangle as the center and different horns: Bob Berg took over on tenor sax, and on 3, trombonist Curtis Fuller got into the action. Jones died in late 1981, but the group continued for four more albums with David Williams on bass, finally hanging it up in 1994. The key, obviously, was the relationship between Walton and Higgins. In a 2010 interview, he said of the drummer, “Doesn’t matter to him much who’s on bass or how the bass interprets the beat. He can adjust immediately. There’s no warming up. On the first beat he’s with it, which sets him apart from a lot of drummers. For most, after a while, you hear them and say, ‘Ah, he’s got it now.’ Not Higgins — Higgins was immediate. I always was blown away by that quality of his contribution.”

I interviewed George Coleman in 2017, and asked him about Eastern Rebellion, and why he was only on the first album. He said, in part, “[It] was a thing where it was too much focus on me. Eastern Rebellion, that was Cedar’s band. But everybody thought it was my band. Because the promoter, he would advertise it as such. He would have a poster, and I’d be on top — it’d say Cedar Walton Quartet, but sometimes it’d say George Coleman Quartet, and he would be the sideman. And you know, I didn’t like it. This was Eastern Rebellion, this was Cedar’s band. He should be on top. And when they would write about the band, they would say, ‘Billy Higgins — spectacular. Sam Jones was absolutely fantastic. George Coleman, brilliant as ever. Cedar Walton was a little lackluster.’ Or something negative about him. And it got to the point where I could see. So I went on a tour one time, and when I got back I found out he’d hired Bob Berg. He didn’t even tell me. The promoter had to call me and tell me, ‘Yeah, well, on this next tour, Cedar’s gonna use Bob Berg.’ I said, ‘Oh, really? Yeah, OK.’ I never asked him about it. Most people would have been furious, you know, but… I didn’t like the idea of being out there if it’s Cedar Walton’s Eastern Rebellion and he wasn’t getting the acclaim for it.”

What’s great about the various Magic Triangle sessions and live tapes is that although they’re the product of three very strong musical voices — Walton’s bluesy take on bebop, which occasionally got a little showy but always kept one foot on the ground, was simply astonishing; Sam Jones was equally gutsy, but composed some fascinating tunes and doubled on cello; and Billy Higgins’ beat had enough uplift in its swing to work behind Ornette Coleman and the players on about a thousand Blue Note sessions — they’re able to shift gears seamlessly when they want to. Clifford Jordan was more of an avant-garde player than any of the other three, so when he wanted to do a droning piece called “John Coltrane” that even included some chanting, the trio simply fell in behind him and killed that shit.

I’ve put together a playlist of as many albums featuring Cedar Walton, Sam Jones, and Billy Higgins backing various horn players as I could find on Spotify. Listen to it in sequence, or shuffle through it; it’s far from the worst way you could spend 11 hours.

