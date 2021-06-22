Wye Oak – “Its Way With Me”

New Music June 22, 2021 3:24 PM By Ryan Leas

Wye Oak – “Its Way With Me”

New Music June 22, 2021 3:24 PM By Ryan Leas

Not even two months after releasing her new Flock Of Dimes collection Head Of Roses — one of the best albums of the year so far — Jenn Wasner linked back up with Andy Stack to release some new Wye Oak songs. Back at the end of May, the duo unveiled “TNT,” a standalone song akin to the singles the band were dropping in late 2019 and early 2020. But as those arrived in a loose grouping, so too does “TNT” have a partner. The band are back with that one today.

Wye Oak’s latest is called “Its Way With Me.” Here’s what Wasner had to say about it:

This song is about surrender — about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control. It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining.

“Its Way With Me” exists in the same meditative, gently tumbling space as “TNT.” Check it out below.

On 7/1, Wye Oak are also debuting an online concert shot at Durham’s NorthStar Church Of The Arts. It’ll be just the two of them as the core Wye Oak duo, playing songs from across their catalog. You can buy tickets here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Two Hearts”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    5 days ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest