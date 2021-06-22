Wye Oak – “Its Way With Me”

Not even two months after releasing her new Flock Of Dimes collection Head Of Roses — one of the best albums of the year so far — Jenn Wasner linked back up with Andy Stack to release some new Wye Oak songs. Back at the end of May, the duo unveiled “TNT,” a standalone song akin to the singles the band were dropping in late 2019 and early 2020. But as those arrived in a loose grouping, so too does “TNT” have a partner. The band are back with that one today.

Wye Oak’s latest is called “Its Way With Me.” Here’s what Wasner had to say about it:

This song is about surrender — about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control. It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining.

“Its Way With Me” exists in the same meditative, gently tumbling space as “TNT.” Check it out below.

On 7/1, Wye Oak are also debuting an online concert shot at Durham’s NorthStar Church Of The Arts. It’ll be just the two of them as the core Wye Oak duo, playing songs from across their catalog. You can buy tickets here.