Lucy Dacus – “Chasing Cars” (Snow Patrol Cover)

You know we’re big fans of Lucy Dacus around these parts, and you know how much we love her new album Home Video. It’s our reigning Album Of The Week, and it had previously appeared on our list of the best albums of 2021 so far. The whole thing will finally be out in the world this Friday, but before then Dacus is celebrating with a Snow Patrol cover.

In a recent Rolling Stone feature, one of the many stray details of Dacus’ past lives — the stuff that factored into Home Video — is a brief reference to a Bible Camp stint at 13 years old. There, she covered “Chasing Cars,” backed by a bunch of dudes playing acoustic guitars. This time around, Dacus did a live SiriusXMU Sessions performance where she played a spacious, spectral version of “Chasing Cars.”

Check it out below.

Home Video is out 6/25 via Matador.