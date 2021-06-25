Freezing Cold – “Stuck On Hold” & “Drawn To Scale”

Freezing Cold, the New York-based trio of Angie Boylan, Jeff Cunningham, and the newly-inducted member Leanne Butkovic, have returned with a new EP since 2019’s Glimmer. Those songs, which included the Hotelier-esque “Teenage Insights,” were an impressive dose of Midwest emo with infectious riffs and intense instrumentals.

“Stuck On Hold” and “Drawn To Scale,” the new tracks out now, are a little more dynamic. The former is vibrant and upbeat, tied together with a riff that brings to mind “Barely Legal” by the Strokes, and the harmonies are stunning. It’s still very emo though, but more like Tigers Jaw Spin-era emo. “Drawn To Scale” is gloomier, with distinct vocals and a deep, brooding sound resembling Richmond, VA’s Downhaul.

Listen to the songs below.