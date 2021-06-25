RZA (As Bobby Digital) – “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”

New Music June 25, 2021 5:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

RZA (As Bobby Digital) – “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”

New Music June 25, 2021 5:05 PM By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of months ago, RZA revived his persona Bobby Digital for the first time in 13 years with the single “Pugilism” from his forthcoming album Bobby Digital: Digital Potions. It originated in 1998, and the last time he’d used it was in 2008’s Digi Snacks. Today, he’s back with his alter ego once again, releasing another song that’s from his forthcoming album RZA Vs. Bobby Digital. Both albums are supposed to be unveiled later this year.

The five and a half minute track is a cinematic experience produced by DJ Scratch. Read what RZA said about the song below:

Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. [Scratch] delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.

Check it out below.

RZA vs. Bobby Digital arrives 8/6.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    1 day ago

    Lorde Reveals Solar Power Release Date, Tracklist, Tour

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest