RZA (As Bobby Digital) – “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater”

A couple of months ago, RZA revived his persona Bobby Digital for the first time in 13 years with the single “Pugilism” from his forthcoming album Bobby Digital: Digital Potions. It originated in 1998, and the last time he’d used it was in 2008’s Digi Snacks. Today, he’s back with his alter ego once again, releasing another song that’s from his forthcoming album RZA Vs. Bobby Digital. Both albums are supposed to be unveiled later this year.

The five and a half minute track is a cinematic experience produced by DJ Scratch. Read what RZA said about the song below:

Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. [Scratch] delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.

Check it out below.

RZA vs. Bobby Digital arrives 8/6.