GLOK – “Maintaining The Machine” (Feat. Sinead O’Brien)

Ride guitarist Andy Bell just released his debut solo album The View From Halfway Down last year. And now, following 2019’s Dissident, he’s announcing what’s being billed as the first proper album under the auspices of his electronic project GLOK — a misspelling of “glock,” the German word for bell.

Pattern Recognition, out in October, is a sort of loose concept record that tracks a week of life from weekend to weekend. And while previous GLOK material has been instrumental, Pattern Recognition includes guest vocalists like Bell’s wife Shiarra, his friend and Ransom Note label Chloé “C.A.R.” Raunet, and MC Shamon Cassette.

Today, Bell is sharing the new GLOK single “Maintaining The Machine,” which features Irish punk poet Sinead O’Brien sing-speaking over a glistening bed of electronics and a subtle groove from Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler. “GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” Bell explains in a statement. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dirty Hugs”

02 “Closer”

03 “That Time Of Night” (Feat. Shiarra)

04 “Process” (Feat. Shamon Cassette)

05 “Memorial Device”

06 “Maintaining the Machine” (Feat. Sinead O’Brien & Simone Marie Butler)

07 “Kintsugi”

08 “Entanglement” (Feat. C.A.R.)

09 “Day Three”

10 “Invocation”

Pattern Recognition is out 10/1 via Bytes. Pre-order it here.