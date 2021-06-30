GLOK – “Maintaining The Machine” (Feat. Sinead O’Brien)

New Music June 30, 2021 10:36 AM By Peter Helman

GLOK – “Maintaining The Machine” (Feat. Sinead O’Brien)

New Music June 30, 2021 10:36 AM By Peter Helman

Ride guitarist Andy Bell just released his debut solo album The View From Halfway Down last year. And now, following 2019’s Dissident, he’s announcing what’s being billed as the first proper album under the auspices of his electronic project GLOK — a misspelling of “glock,” the German word for bell.

Pattern Recognition, out in October, is a sort of loose concept record that tracks a week of life from weekend to weekend. And while previous GLOK material has been instrumental, Pattern Recognition includes guest vocalists like Bell’s wife Shiarra, his friend and Ransom Note label Chloé “C.A.R.” Raunet, and MC Shamon Cassette.

Today, Bell is sharing the new GLOK single “Maintaining The Machine,” which features Irish punk poet Sinead O’Brien sing-speaking over a glistening bed of electronics and a subtle groove from Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler. “GLOK is all about the push and pull between electronic and psych in my music,” Bell explains in a statement. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dirty Hugs”
02 “Closer”
03 “That Time Of Night” (Feat. Shiarra)
04 “Process” (Feat. Shamon Cassette)
05 “Memorial Device”
06 “Maintaining the Machine” (Feat. Sinead O’Brien & Simone Marie Butler)
07 “Kintsugi”
08 “Entanglement” (Feat. C.A.R.)
09 “Day Three”
10 “Invocation”

Pattern Recognition is out 10/1 via Bytes. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    9 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    2 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    2 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest