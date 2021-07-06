We’ve Got A File On You: Jakob Dylan

Sort Of Forming A Band With Dave Matthews And Charlie Sexton (2013)

Writing a song for Glen Campbell kind of kicks off a decade where there’s some interesting collaborations happening. One of which is you supposedly created a supergroup called the Nauts with Dave Matthews, and none of us have heard it. What’s the story behind this? Is this really a lost album?

DYLAN: Sorta, but it was never really a group. I’m not sure where that came out. We were never a group, we never talked about making a record, we were just recording down in Louisiana. I don’t know who suggested that. It was somebody around us. We were just friends with free time. We were writing and we were having a good time, and the songs are around. We never started that with the idea that it was going to be — I mean, first of all, “supergroup.” There’s been a couple supergroups. I don’t think every group of friends who gets together should be calling themselves a supergroup. If you’re asking me, I think Asia was a supergroup. I certainly never called us that. We never recorded with the intention of making a record, we recorded with the intention of having a good time and putting songs together. Those songs are around, but they are not sitting somewhere they would be released.

You and Dave Matthews are contemporaries, but you two didn’t necessarily make the same kind of music in the ‘90s. What does it sound like when you two get together?

DYLAN: Dave is a powerhouse, he is a force. He knocked my socks off, to be honest. I know his music that you know as well, but I was pretty stunned at the range of stuff he can do and I wish people heard more of that. I was pretty surprised. That’s where the good stuff exists — in what realm is anybody thinking that Dave Matthews and Charlie Sexton are playing together? But why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t it be great? It’s not going to blow your mind, it’s just going to be like-minded musicians making songs and it’s probably going to sound really good.

“Gonna Be A Darkness” With Gary Louris For True Blood (2011)

This is not the only True Blood song you had.

DYLAN: That was a time where you had a popular show that was putting out soundtracks. I was asked to do it and I was given a Blood, Sweat, And Tears song as a reference point, and I wrote something completely not even close to that. I couldn’t help myself. I wouldn’t say I did what I wasn’t asked to, but I did not do what I was asked to do. I really liked what I was writing. I was aware when writing and recording it, this is not what they asked for, but this is what’s on my mind. I don’t think they used it for the scene that was intended but they included it in the soundtrack and I think it was on the show. I’m always game for those kinds of things. In between records, you should always be doing those kinds of things.

Yeah there was also a show called Six Degrees you had written the theme song for.

DYLAN: Yeah, you’re right, “Here Comes Now.” I don’t think that show did very well, did it?

I don’t think it made it to a full season. But like you were saying when you stepped out of your shoes to write for Glen Campbell, when someone comes to you asking for a theme is there a prompt for it or do you have something that might work already?

DYLAN: I rarely have a song available when someone’s asked. I like that opportunity. If they ask me, and you got the time, it’s an opportunity to not be concerned about what it’s saying, where does it stand in my body of work, how is it representing me. You don’t have to worry about those things. You get some kind of a rundown for what the show’s going to be. I’d be hard-pressed to find any opportunity like that that I couldn’t wiggle into. It’s a project to get involved with, which allows you to take a break from living with yourself so much.

Echo In The Canyon (2015-2019)

You brought this up earlier, and this is the big collaboration. It started as these duet covers and then it turned into this documentary. What was the initial germ of an idea for you, that you wanted to spend all this time with this particular strain of Southern California music?

DYLAN: It started out as a record. We were trying to make a covers record in between my own records. I wouldn’t want to just do a covers record, like, “Here’s my 12 favorite songs from the last 50 years of rock ’n’ roll.” I think it’s good to narrow that down to something thematically. Those California groups from ’66 or so, Springfield and the Byrds, it’s wild territory to get into. I think once we started recording was when we realized we should get a camera out and make a movie out of this. Then that becomes a bigger project. It changed, it morphed pretty quickly from a covers record to we’re making a movie that has a soundtrack.

That’s some of my favorite music. I grew up liking bands, and I still do. I still think being in a rock ’n’ roll band is maybe the coolest thing you can expect from your life. I’m not talking about the personal things you might do. But look, we all work, we all gotta be creative. Bands are funny. That was the very beginning of that music, when those bands were getting together, everybody had tremendous egos in one band, sometimes two or three or four songwriters in one band. It was before they all realized that one rock ’n’ roll band is probably not going to be enough for all of us. That’s when those bands start to fall apart, all the talent and egos in one space. You can see it in that movie if you watch it — all those bands split up pretty quickly. I came up a long time later, so I could see what the natural progression of a rock group is going to be. There are very few that are worthwhile to stay together for a long time. They usually implode pretty quickly.

Earlier you were talking about the Clash and Elvis Costello, people have compared some of your songwriting to Petty and Springsteen. I don’t know that I would’ve ever really thought of the Laurel Canyon scene being foundational stuff for you, to the point that you’d want to make a covers record and a movie.

DYLAN: I don’t know that it’s any more important to me than any other era of music. It’s probably not, actually. But in trying to find a backdrop of a story that’s interesting, that movie is more about the dynamics of bands coming together and all that talent converging. It’s really not so much sonically. But I have always liked great songs, and all those bands had great songs. At the same time, I do spend a lot of time talking about the music I grew up with, which was in the ’80s. It’s never meant to have been that’s the most important music to me, it’s just the first music that had a large impact — that music when you are 13 or 14 years old, that’s the one that really kicks you in the ass and gets you on your path. From then on out you’re a student, you’re reaching out and learning things.

But that first reaction, everybody has it at some point — whether it was watching the Beatles or Elvis on TV. There’s a moment where it all makes sense. For me, that was those groups. But if you ask me to go back and listen to those records I was listening to in 1983, I can’t tell you many of them really hold up. I can put on some of those records and be stunned I was really into this at that age. But that’s how it goes. It was the first visceral moment. The music I talk about, the Clash and all that, I don’t think it’s any more important to me than other music — it was just at a time when I needed it. You can talk to Paul McCartney. He’ll still talk about the Everly Brothers. With all respect to the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly, he lapped those people a long time ago. But when he speaks about them he’s still speaking like a teenager, because you can’t replace that with anything else.

Speaking of generational experience, you interviewed a lot of legends for this documentary, and then the people you duetted with are often your peers, from different corners of the ’90s musical landscape. Fiona Apple, Cat Power, Beck. Are these people you knew from back then? Or did you wind up connecting with other artists your age through this music?

DYLAN: There was a point to that. If we’re going to speak to the older generation about that music, I believe a good song is timeless and it should be contemporary as well. Those people you just mentioned, those are friends of mine. There was nobody that was called out of the blue. It was all organic. That being said, your favorite artist or favorite singer sitting next to you, that doesn’t mean you can do something that sounds worthwhile together. You’d be surprised. You still have to have some chemistry. I’ve known Beck for a long time. I knew we’d sound good together. I haven’t really done much of a make a wish list, or reach out to people you don’t know.

That documentary also ended up including Tom Petty’s last on-camera interview. Do you have memories of that specific day?

DYLAN: He was one of the last scenes we did for that film. I’d been around Tom when I was younger, but that wasn’t like calling a family friend in to come and do something. I actually got to know him more through the later years when my group opened for him various times. I knew him much more as an adult than I did as a kid. He was very good to me, very kind and encouraging. If anybody got to spend time with Tom, I don’t think anyone would say anything different. He was a true rock ’n’ roll kid, even at the age when we did the film. He was enthusiastic. He never lost that. It was inspiring.

I remember that day pretty well. Before filming, I played him some of the music. He grew up with that music. The reason he was brought in kind of late was, as the movie unfolded and we did our interviews — we had people who were there, who had written and performed those songs, but we hadn’t talked to someone who was a teenager really lit up by hearing that music for the first time in the mid-‘60s. Tom was obviously that. Look what he did with those 12-strings. Look at those guitars he was playing on his early records. No one was playing those guitars. He was collecting vintage gear when he was starting out. He and Mike Campbell were always playing great guitars, no matter the era. They were true rock ’n’ roll kids with great taste. If you were around him, you felt that. He never lost that wide-eyed rush of being a teenager and really loving music.

A Baby Cameo In The Rugrats Movie (1998)

There’s a scene with all these singing babies — you, Iggy Pop, Laurie Anderson. A crazy array of people were involved in this soundtrack.

DYLAN: I love that you said a bunch of “singing babies,” that about summarizes what we’re all doing since and before. [Laughs] Yeah, I don’t have a great recollection of this happening. I think I sang one line in a studio. I hate to say, I was a little too old to be watching cartoons at that point. I’m certainly not going to tell you that we were all together, that I got to sit next to Iggy Pop and pretend to be a baby together. We didn’t do that. They compiled all our stuff and put it together. I remember at the time thinking it was well done.

Are you mostly game for these more uncustomary requests, or are there some you’ve turned down?

DYLAN: It’s a bit of both, really. You can’t be that precious about it. Your own records, yeah. You need to think about those differently. But those opportunities that come around — there’s room for everything, there’s time for everything. There’s a lot of time for all of these things. I don’t overthink them. If it’s with people I like and the vibe is something I can relate to, tomorrow’s gonna be another day. None of these things will define anything. In the moment you do it, and then later you might change your mind, but that moment came and went. If it sounded like a good idea, that’s all you can do. Do your very best at the time. It’s nice to be asked to do different things. I’d like to have a long and varied career that has some turns and mistakes here and there. At the end of the day it’s all just going to add up to a long career hopefully.

Showing Up In Pras’ “Ghetto Superstar” Video (1998)

You have a little cameo here — do you remember being on set that day?

DYLAN: Kind of. It was a little different than the videos and things I did. It was a different team of people. I remember it was very chaotic and not being exactly sure what they wanted me to do. If I recall, you’d have to have a good finger on the pause button if you want to see me there, am I right?

It’s quick, but you look right at the camera.

DYLAN: I like that song a lot. I thought it was cool. But yeah the video was chaotic and I remember leaving wondering what that was all about. But I liked everybody involved and I liked the movie it was for, Bulworth.

Did you get to hang out with Warren Beatty at all?

DYLAN: Well, not that day. But I have.

“Days Of Wonder” And Rebel, Sweetheart (2005)

I suppose this might be a deep cut–

DYLAN: That whole record is a deep cut.

The Wallflowers did tour in the second half of the ‘00s, but Rebel Sweetheart turned out to be a conclusion to an era, before the long gap to Glad All Over.

DYLAN: Every record has been a different era. If you look at the Wallflowers’ history, there has not been one lineup that made a second record. It’s always evolved. There’s good things about that, and there’s things… that’s always how it worked for me. I started the band and it was always going to be my group and fulfill me more than anyone else. That record, I guess you’re right — whatever steam or momentum was carrying us to that point, I would say subsided after Rebel, Sweetheart. Being in a band with four or five other people, it takes a lot of energy. It’s not just about music. It’s a lot of personality and a lot of juggling. You gotta be a mediator half the time. I think after that record I needed to not do that for a minute. You’re right. That’s what turned me towards making solo records for a couple years.

“I’ve Been Delivered” And Elvis Costello Singing On “Murder 101” On Breach (2000)

This was following up the big breakthrough record four years later. Did you feel a new sense of pressure?

DYLAN: There’s a moment that happens when you or your band breaks and you have people’s attention or ears. You are suddenly aware that people will hear these things. There’s a certain freedom that comes with trying to get in the game and trying to get noticed. Afterwards, whether you want it to or not, your writing is altered a little bit because you are aware that these things are going to be heard one way or another. I don’t think that record Breach was an expected followup to Bringing Down The Horse, but that wasn’t really intentional, to be something different. It was just a different kind of record, because that was the songs I was writing. But I also don’t remember anybody expecting another “One Headlight” or something. The record company was just cool with whatever we were doing.

In a lot of ways, I think it’s a much better record than the one before. I think it’s a much better written record. I think I had dug in a little more, and I understood a bit better of what I was capable of doing. It was an earlier time where I hadn’t written a ton of songs. I mean, I had, but I hadn’t been making a ton of records. So there’s a lot you want to get to, you haven’t done it very long. Your appetite is a lot bigger than your stomach at that point. You’re imagining down the road, “I’ll get to everything I want to do.” And later, like now, 30 years after that first record, it does feel a little harder to be inspired all the time. You want to do things you haven’t done, and you’ve had a lot of time to do a lot of things. Doing Breach, I liked the idea that people would hear these songs. I never felt any pressure. Everybody has pressure, I don’t know why I would have more than anyone else. And it can be a good thing — kick your ass and get you motivated. I’ve never seen pressure as something to potentially fail at, you know?

Breach has one of my favorite Wallflowers songs, “I’ve Been Delivered.”

DYLAN: I don’t know where the hell I was when I wrote that song. I sing that song pretty often. I’ll always like singing that song. It has its own life. I’d like to live in that space more often. I can’t explain where that song came from, and I can’t even really tell you what it’s about. I’m not supposed to, you know? It’s one of those songs if you look at it too closely it’ll disappear like smoke. It has its own thing, its own legs, and I like going along for the ride with it when I sing it. It doesn’t have a chorus, it doesn’t have a bridge, it doesn’t have any proper or technical song structure, but somehow it just works. I wish there were more of those around, but they’re hard to find.

You also had Elvis Costello on “Murder 101.”

DYLAN: He might’ve been in Japan when he did that. I think we sent it to him. Without him on that song, it sounded like somebody trying to do their take on Elvis Costello. Rather than avoid that, I thought great, just go get the guy. Don’t run from it, go right at it. I do remember “This song will be better if Elvis sings on it.” It’s a pretty good song, I don’t think it’s one of my strongest songs. But Elvis elevated it. He’s a force. He’s one of those people you can say can sing the phone book and he’ll elevate whatever he’s doing from OK or mundane to good material. I don’t think we ever even played that song. I think it was my own personal enjoyment of being able to sing with Elvis Costello.

Singing “One Headlight” With Bruce Springsteen (1997)

I know you’ve talked about this song ad nauseam. But I love this video where you got to play it with Springsteen at the VMAs.

DYLAN: I was definitely self-conscious when we were sitting down to rehearse it. I think I sang the first verse and he did the second and we were going to trade lines on the last verse. I saw it coming up: He’s going to end up with the line that I basically took from him. “I turn the engine but the engine doesn’t turn.” His song “One Step Up,” “Hit the engine but she ain’t turnin.’” I just saw it on the page below me and said “Goddamn it, it’s going to fall in his lap.” Before he got to it I pointed at it and I was like, “You know, I took that line from you.” He laughed and said “Yeah I know.” Which is the nicest thing he could say at the time. It’s also just fair game. He’s understanding. That’s what rock ’n’ roll is. I didn’t take a song, I took a bit from one of his songs, and we all do that.

I never understood why the line “She said it’s cold/ It feels like Independence Day” was so confusing to people. People wondered whether I maybe lived in Alaska. It never had anything to do with the Fourth Of July. It came from Bruce’s song, “Independence Day.” His song, I don’t think he talks about the Fourth Of July at all. It’s a metaphor for your own independence. That’s one of my favorite songs of his. For some reason that baffled people, that I could be so off-mark to think you’d have the Fourth and it’d be cold. I don’t hear music like that. I don’t hear it and think it’s exactly what I’m hearing. I always think it means something else. So I never knew why people couldn’t get their head around that. I also kind of enjoyed it. I enjoyed that some people might think that I was that out of touch that I didn’t know what seasons were. I’m OK with that. Why not? What’s the difference to me?

Bruce has been a huge inspiration for me for so long, but to have him sing one of my songs, and to sing the song that has two lines that come directly from him… I don’t know what the word is for it. It could’ve been any song, we could’ve sang other songs that wouldn’t have references to him. It was funny the song he sang with me has two. But he was very generous about it. He’s something. I got to stand right next to the powerhouse that is, I think, if not the greatest one of the few greatest rock ’n’ roll performers that have ever been on the stage. If you ever get a chance to do that you might wanna wear a hard hat and a seatbelt. You get it, when you’re in that close proximity to it. You understand why he gets up in front of 80,000 people and is commanding. You realize, don’t beat yourself up if you don’t think you can do that. It’s a very special thing. I sat right next to it. Hang on tight if you ever get there.

This is now one of those special songs that has lived and breathed in culture for 25 years and keeps coming back around. What is your relationship to songs like that, when it becomes part of the atmosphere?

DYLAN: I don’t know if it changes. Bands have those moments. There’s a natural amount of — I don’t want to say resentment, but you are aware that you are showing up places and doing things and it’s about one song. You have a moment where you want to take pressure off that song and say, “I’ve got other songs too.” You’ve got too many stories about artists ignoring those songs they have in their career because they want to be known for other things, and eventually you grow out of that. I came up at a time when bands were on the radio, and everybody could know the songs whether they were fans of yours or not. We have to do things differently now. We have to seek out our music.

That song, most people know it. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for it. If you’re a band coming up, I don’t think you have much opportunity for that. This was a different time. We can do different things now. But I have a great amount of appreciation for any material that anybody knows anywhere. I don’t want to be a cult artist, I don’t want to be a niche artist. I want to be the best I can, and I want to reach as many ears as possible. The further down the road you get, you realize that’s not that common. I’m very pleased to have that song follow me around. It’s given me huge opportunities. I often sing it and I don’t feel connected to it personally. I feel like I’m getting to sing a song that a lot of people in the room will know. That’s why bands do cover songs. At some point in the set you’ve gotta put something in that everybody knows. If you’re going to fill an hour and a half, you’re expressing yourself or whatever, but part of it is entertainment. I get to do one that at times feels like a cover song, but it’s also mine.