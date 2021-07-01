Yola – “Starlight”

Yola’s new album Stand For Myself — produced, like her debut, by Dan Auerbach — is arriving at the end of the month. Both of the songs we’ve heard from it so far, “Diamond Studded Shoes” and the title track, made it onto our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists of their respective weeks, so it’s safe to say we’re excited for the LP. And now she’s shared another new song, a symphonic country-soul swoon called “Starlight.” As Yola explains:

“Starlight” is a song about looking for positive physical, sexual and human connections at every level of your journey towards love. The world seems to attach a negative trope of cold heartlessness to the concept of any sexual connection that isn’t marriage, this song looks through a lens of warmth specifically when it comes to sex positivity. Understanding the necessity of every stage of connection and that it is possible for every stage of your journey in love, sex and connection to be nurturing. Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.

“I wanted to put something into the world that showed people what my dating life is like now,” Yola adds of the accompanying music video directed by Ford Fairchild. “I’m currently single, yes, but I’m not neglected or some soulless sex robot. The volume of media dedicated to showing dark skinned Black women having a nice normal time in romantic situations, be it true love or just dating, is still lacking in my opinion.” Watch and listen below.

Stand For Myself is out 7/30 on Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order it here.