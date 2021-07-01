Stream Zany Synth-Punk Bands Prison Affair & Research Reactor Corporation’s Split EP

New Music July 1, 2021 11:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Zany Synth-Punk Bands Prison Affair & Research Reactor Corporation’s Split EP

New Music July 1, 2021 11:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Prison Affair, from Barcelona, and Research Reactor Corporation, from Sydney, both play an aggressive, almost cartoonish brand of synth-charged punk rock descended from the likes of Devo and Jay Reatard’s Lost Sounds project. The two bands have contributed three songs each for a new split EP released by the German label Erste Theke Tontraeger, who describe it all as “demento synth noise from the creepy depths of a dark basement.” Check it out below if you’re looking for a jolt.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    3 days ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    3 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    3 days ago

    Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo For Prom-Themed Photo, Demands Flowers

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest