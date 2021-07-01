Stream Zany Synth-Punk Bands Prison Affair & Research Reactor Corporation’s Split EP
Prison Affair, from Barcelona, and Research Reactor Corporation, from Sydney, both play an aggressive, almost cartoonish brand of synth-charged punk rock descended from the likes of Devo and Jay Reatard’s Lost Sounds project. The two bands have contributed three songs each for a new split EP released by the German label Erste Theke Tontraeger, who describe it all as “demento synth noise from the creepy depths of a dark basement.” Check it out below if you’re looking for a jolt.