Today the official trailer for the Netflix action movie Beckett came out, and in the background of John David Washington’s adventures was “Born To Be,” an eerie, unreleased song by Blood Orange, the indie project of Devonté Hynes. Also out today is a Hynes-directed video for his recent Mykki Blanco collab “It’s Not My Choice.”

Read what Blanco said about the collaboration:

Creating with Dev Hynes as director of this video was as effortless as creating the song together. I have long admired that Dev has never compromised along his musical trajectory, offering us songs that play between disciplines and genres at the wave of a hand. This video was carefree and captured what I feel to be some quintessential summer moments — being with friends, being in nature, and having a sense of poise no matter your own personal thunderstorm.

Watch the music video below, and watch the trailer for Beckett beneath that.

