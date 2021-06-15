Mykki Blanco – “It’s Not My Choice” (Feat. Blood Orange)
Mykki Blanco is dropping a new project, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Free Ride,” “Love Me,” and “Summer Fling” from it already and today we’re getting another one, “It’s Not My Choice,” a collaboration with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. Hynes contributes his gossamer croon for the hook, amid some smooth saxophone and soft-rock stylings. Check it out below.
Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out 6/18 via Transgressive Records.