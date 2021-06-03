Mykki Blanco – “Summer Fling” (Feat. Kari Faux)

New Music June 3, 2021 2:29 PM By Peter Helman

Mykki Blanco – “Summer Fling” (Feat. Kari Faux)

New Music June 3, 2021 2:29 PM By Peter Helman

Art-rap iconoclast Mykki Blanco is about to release the new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, their first official release since their 2016 debut full-length Mykki. We’ve already heard “Free Ride” — produced by Hudson Mohawke and FaltyDL, who worked on every track on the record — and the Jamila Woods and Jay Cue team-up “Love Me.” And today we’re getting “Summer Fling,” a Kari Faux-featuring old-school banger inspired by Missy Elliott and Timbaland. As Blanco explains:

I wanted “Summer Fling” to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age. Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. “Summer Fling” is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out 6/18 on Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    4 hours ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    1 day ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest