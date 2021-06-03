Mykki Blanco – “Summer Fling” (Feat. Kari Faux)

Art-rap iconoclast Mykki Blanco is about to release the new mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, their first official release since their 2016 debut full-length Mykki. We’ve already heard “Free Ride” — produced by Hudson Mohawke and FaltyDL, who worked on every track on the record — and the Jamila Woods and Jay Cue team-up “Love Me.” And today we’re getting “Summer Fling,” a Kari Faux-featuring old-school banger inspired by Missy Elliott and Timbaland. As Blanco explains:

I wanted “Summer Fling” to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age. Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. “Summer Fling” is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.

Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out 6/18 on Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.