G Herbo is 25 years old. For him, that’s a huge milestone. The Chicago rapper, who’s been making hits since he was a teen, grew up in a world where many people don’t survive to that age. As he explains it, a lot of his close friends ended up dead or in jail before they reached the quarter-century mark. So he named his new album 25 to commemorate the bittersweet accomplishment that is living this long.

The album, Herbo’s follow-up to last year’s PTSD, ventures beyond the drill music Herbo came up making. But like collaborator Polo G on his recent Hall Of Fame, Herbo does not hold back on vicious street talk even when toying with more accessible sounds. Opening track “I Don’t Wanna Die” is marked by both a children’s choir and brutal imagery like “I ain’t say he was no bitch, I saw the soul in his eyes/ I don’t give a fuck, I’m still gon’ put his skull in his thighs.”

25 features Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, the Kid Laroi, Gunna, and Rowdy Rebel, but most of the tracks are solo showcases for Herbo’s gruff, precise Midwest drawl. Stream the album below.

25 is out now on Machine/Republic.