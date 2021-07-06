Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven Or Las Vegas”

The Cocteau Twins are not, you would think, the easiest group in the world to cover. Cocteau Twins tracks are vibe-first, and they’re more about Liz Fraser’s incandescent voice than about any particular riffs or hooks or lyrics. But Miley Cyrus still gave it a shot this past weekend, singing the Cocteaus’ 1990 wonder “Heaven Or Las Vegas” while playing at the opening of the Resorts World venue in, obviously, Las Vegas.

Cyrus has been covering alt-rock classics for a long time. In recent months, for instance, she’s taken on tracks from Pearl Jam, Hole, and Mazzy Star, and she’s also participating in the forthcoming 53-song tribute to Metallica’s “Black Album.” On Sunday night, Cyrus played at Resorts World, giving one of her first proper shows since the pandemic started last year. During her set, Cyrus covered Blondie, the Guess Who, and her godmother Dolly Parton. While singing “Party In The USA,” as TMZ reports, she shouted out, “Free Britney!” And then there was the Cocteau Twins thing.

Before her “Heaven Or Las Vegas” cover, Cyrus said, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows, but you will know it after tonight.” It sounded pretty good? I guess? Cyrus did not sound like Liz Fraser, but you’re not supposed to sound like the person you’re covering. It’s very strange to hear someone jawing with a casino crowd while singing a Cocteau Twins cover. Below, watch a fan-made video of Cyrus’ cover and the video for the Cocteau Twins’ original.