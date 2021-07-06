Ezra Koenig sings a new song that’s featured in the second season of Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave. The track closes out the second episode of the new season (“They have a cake shop there Susan where the cakes just look stunning”) during a sequence in which Robinson reflects on a night out with the boys. “It’s a dangerous night,” Koenig’s AutoTuned voice hums on the song, which plays through the closing credits. Koenig acknowledged the sketch in his Instagram story with a joke from it in which the chef pleads: “No sloppy steaks, guys. Please.”

If you have access to a Netflix account, the track starts at the 14m30s mark in episode two. Someone over on Reddit also isolated the audio to listen to.

Thanks to commenter thiscity for the tip.