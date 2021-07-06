Ezra Koenig Sings A Song In Season 2 Of I Think You Should Leave

Monika Mogi

News July 6, 2021 3:02 PM By James Rettig

Ezra Koenig Sings A Song In Season 2 Of I Think You Should Leave

Monika Mogi

News July 6, 2021 3:02 PM By James Rettig

Ezra Koenig sings a new song that’s featured in the second season of Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave. The track closes out the second episode of the new season (“They have a cake shop there Susan where the cakes just look stunning”) during a sequence in which Robinson reflects on a night out with the boys. “It’s a dangerous night,” Koenig’s AutoTuned voice hums on the song, which plays through the closing credits. Koenig acknowledged the sketch in his Instagram story with a joke from it in which the chef pleads: “No sloppy steaks, guys. Please.”

If you have access to a Netflix account, the track starts at the 14m30s mark in episode two. Someone over on Reddit also isolated the audio to listen to.

Thanks to commenter thiscity for the tip.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “The Look”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    White Blood Cells Turns 20

    4 days ago

    Big Red Machine – “Renegade” (Feat. Taylor Swift)

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest