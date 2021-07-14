Shirley Collins – “My Sailor Boy”

New Music July 14, 2021 9:26 AM By James Rettig

Right around this time last year, folk treasure Shirley Collins released a new album, Heart’s Ease, which ended with a song called “Crowlink,” featuring field recordings from the titular hamlet of Crowlink in England, located near a series of cliffs known as the Seven Sisters in Sussex. She’s built the idea behind that track into a whole EP called Crowlink, which she worked on with Matthew Shaw, who recorded the sounds from around Crowlink and also played some instruments on the EP’s songs.

Today, Collins is sharing the single “My Sailor Boy,” a haunting and cavernous track that has some lyrical connections with another song from Heart’s Ease, “Tell Me True.” It’s a magnificent, eerily still composition from Collins. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Across The Field”
02 “At Break Of Day”
03 “Through All Eternity”
04 “My Sailor Boy”
05 “The Rose And The Briar”

The Crowlink EP is out 7/30 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

