Henderson cuts an imposing figure on her tracks. Her sort-of detached delivery has invited many comparisons to Nico over the years, and there’s certainly still some of that on Change, but there are also many moments when her songs threaten to swallow her up and she fights back. On “Rights,” a call-to-arms for those feeling disenfranchised, she encourages action: “Tall, small, tiny, full, and feel your power! Feel your power!” You can really hear those exclamation marks. “Critical” finds her playing the femme fatale, her voice curling into a snarl as she threatens: “I always give my man the last word/ I always give him what he deserves/ But don’t forget that little twist of cyanide in his little gift.”

This is the first Anika album that features all original songs. They were written at the height of the pandemic, when fear and the tendency for introspection were at an all-time high. Henderson wrote all of the lyrics while recording, seeing what spilled out in reaction to the world around her. In some ways, the songs are an extension of her beginnings as a political journalist, a different way to document the social unrest of the last few years and our uncertainty about the future. “Never Coming Back,” which was inspired by Rachel Carson’s environmental activism touchstone Silent Spring, laments the way the world is slipping away from us so slowly that we barely notice: “I turned a blind eye/ I kept my hands over my ears/ I didn’t stop to talk about it/ And now you’re never coming back.” On the throbbing opener “Finger Pies,” Henderson tackles power that lives in the shadows: “Some may say that you are only interested in one thing: That’s the get your own way,” goes the chorus, later bemoaning the fruitlessness that comes with trying to expose it: “Writing is useless/ My intention, my intention is…,” an unsatisfying elliptical end for a songwriter who is typically more direct.

But Henderson is certainly more direct by the album’s end. On the rousing closer “Wait For Something,” which abandons the album’s shimmering electronic textures for a more straight-forward guitar and drums set-up, Henderson is ready to wait for answers. “Be patient for something new,” she commands. “Don’t hold on to the past, it’ll take you down … And wait for something to come, wait for something to break through.” It’s a fitting mantra for a musician that took 11 years to follow up her debut, biding time until she had something important to say.

Change is out 7/23 via Sacred Bones/Invada. Pre-order it here.

