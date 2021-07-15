Foxing – “Draw Down The Moon”

As usual, you don’t have to like where Foxing are taking their music, but you have to respect the ambition. After serving up the epic ballad “Speak With The Dead” in March, the St. Louis indie/emo/art-rock/whatever combo have unveiled a string of singles from their upcoming Draw Down The Moon that cut a path between Passion Pit-style alternative pop and straight-for-the-jugular radio rock. Now they’re back with another high-concept video for the title track.

“Draw Down The Moon” reminds me of the recent Citizen album in its hard-charging, unrepentantly catchy appeal to the middle. But Foxing being Foxing, it’s not really that simple. “I’m never gonna stop loving you,” goes the first verse. “If I could I would have done it by now/ We circle like salmon in holy pools / Gathering speed until we can’t slow down.”

The song comes with a video starring André De Shields — just one Oscar away from the EGOT! — who sits in with Foxing and then has something of a backstage breakdown. The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival allowed Foxing to use the set from their recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. It’s billed as singer Conor Murphy’s directorial debut. Watch below.

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 on Hopeless/Grand Paradise.