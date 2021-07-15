Elvis Costello has teamed up with frequent collaborator Sebastian Krys for an all-Spanish reimagining of his 1978 album with the Attractions, This Year’s Model. It’s called Spanish Model and will be out in September. Krys and Costello rounded up a collection of Latin artists to sing every song on it, keeping the original instrumentation (remixed and remastered) and translating the songs themselves into Spanish. “Part of the fun of this project is its unexpected nature,” Costello said in a press release. “Although, I think people in my audience that have been paying attention are pretty much used to surprises by now.”

Krys added: “When Elvis told me the idea, it took me about 15 seconds to answer. I have been in so many situations where I was trying to turn Latin artists onto Elvis Costello’s music. The feedback I heard most often was ‘I love it. I wish I knew what he was saying.’ Spanish Model is an opportunity to turn an entire side of the world onto this great record and through these voices, get these ideas out. Lyrically, This Year’s Model is still relevant today, what the songs have to say and how they say it.”

Contributors include Cami, Luis Fonsi, Raquel Sofía y Fuego, Nina Diaz, Draco Rosa, La Marisoul, and more. First up is Juanes’ rendition of “Pump It Up.” Check that and the tracklist out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Nina Diaz – “No Action”

02 Raquel Sofía y Fuego – “(Yo No Quiero Ir A) Chelsea ((I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea)”

03 Draco Rosa – “Yo Te Vi (The Beat)”

04 Juanes – “Pump It Up”

05 La Marisoul – “Detonantes (Little Triggers)”

06 Luis Fonsi – “Tu Eres Para Mi (You Belong To Me)”

07 Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas – “Hand In Hand”

08 Cami – “La Chica de Hoy (This Year’s Girl)”

09 Pablo López – “Mentira (Lip Service)”

10 Jesse & Joy – “Viviendo en el Paraiso (Living In Paradise)”

11 Morat – “Lipstick Vogue”

12 Jorge Drexler – “La Turba (Night Rally)”

13 Sebastián Yatra – “Llorar (Big Tears)”

14 Fito Páez – “Radio Radio”

15 Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago – “Crawling To The U.S.A.”

16 Vega – “Se Esta Perdiendo La Inocencia (Running Out Of Angels)”

Spanish Model is out 9/10 via UMe. Pre-order it here.