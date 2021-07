Recording under the name Midwife, the Denver DIY musician Madeline Johnston makes a sort of hazy, contemplative, slower-than-slowcore form of ambient indie rock that she calls “heaven metal.” Last year, Johnston knocked us on our collective ass with her album Forever. Today, she’s followed it up with a lush, contemplative, beautiful new record called Luminol.

Johnston recorded Luminol with a group of musicians that includes Zachary Cole Smith, Ben Newman, and Colin Caulfield, the three members of DIIV, as well as people like Have A Nice Life’s Dan Barrett, Vyva Melinkolya’s Angel Diaz, and Tucker Theodore. With these extra musicians, there’s a bit more groove and heft to the sound of Luminol than I’ve heard on past Midwife records. But Midwife’s music still feels totally intimate and personal, like a set of internal landscapes.

Luminol is a relatively small and focused album, with only five new songs, plus one random-ass cover. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Johnston takes on the Offspring’s 1997 hit “Gone Away,” and she’s given it the new title “2020.” It’s really more of a meditation on the song than a straight-up cover, but it’s a whole lot more resonant than you might expect an Offspring cover/meditation to be. It makes me want to hear how Midwife’s version of “Pretty Fly For A White Guy” might sound. We’ve already posted the early track “Christina’s World,” and now you can hear the full album below.

Luminol by Midwife

Luminol is out now on the Flenser.