Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

The years preceding the pandemic were some big ones for Brandi Carlile. Her last album, 2018’s By The Way, I Forgive You, earned her a bunch of Grammy nominations and wins. The following year, she returned as part of the Highwomen, the supergroup also featuring Amanda Shires, Natalie Henby, and Maren Morris. Apparently 2020 was also a big year, in its way: In the quiet of quarantine, Carlile wrote a new album. It’s called In These Silent Days, and it’s out in October.

As usual, Carlile worked on In These Silent Days with her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth. Here’s what she had to say about the inspiration behind the album:

Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection… but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.

Along with the announcement, Carlile shared a new single called “Right On Time.” It comes with a video directed by Courteney Cox. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Right On Time”

02 “You And Me On The Rock”

03 “This Time Tomorrow”

04 “Broken Horses”

05 “Letter To The Past”

06 “Mama Werewolf”

07 “When You’re Wrong”

08 “Stay Gentle”

09 “Sinners Saints And Fools”

10 “Throwing Good After Bad”

TOUR DATES:

07/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/24 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/14 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/20 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/21 — Lenox, MA @ Koussevitzky Music Shed

08/28 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts

09/03 — Napa County, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

09/04 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/05 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with the Colorado Symphony)

09/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with the Colorado Symphony)

09/25 — Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

09/26 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest 2021

10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest 2021

10/08 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

10/21 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush

02/01-02/05 — Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

04/29 —Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

In These Silent Days is out 10/1 via Low Country Sound/Elektra. Pre-order it here.