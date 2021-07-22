Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Hot Summer”

When Prince died in 2016, he left behind enough unreleased music that we’ll probably be hearing new Prince songs like “Welcome 2 America” and the Curtis Mayfield-channeling “Born 2 Die” for years to come. Next week, Prince’s estate is releasing Welcome 2 America, an album that the legendary musician recorded in 2010 but never released. And today, we’re hearing another track from it, “Hot Summer.”

Also today, Prince’s Estate is launching The Story Of Welcome 2 America, the new season of its Webby Award-winning official podcast. In the first episode, Minneapolis music journalist Andrea Swensson and longtime Prince collaborator Shelby J. discuss the beginnings of the Welcome To America sessions, and singer Elisa Fiorillo recalls piling into Prince’s car to listen to the newly recorded “Hot Summer” while driving past the beach.

“All those people were outside and I’m thinking it’s broad daylight, they’re gonna see him. But we didn’t care,” Fiorillo says. “We had the windows rolled down and we were playing ‘Hot Summer.’ There’s nothing like driving in a car and listening to music and I think he agreed.” Shelby J. adds, “It makes me think we’re all at the beach doing the twist, like Annette Funicello. That’s just what I feel when I hear that song. So I say it’s going be a Hot Purple Summer!” Listen below.

Welcome 2 America is out 7/30 via Legacy Rrecordings. Pre-order it here.