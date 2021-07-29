Skepta – “Nirvana” (Feat. J Balvin)

Skepta – “Nirvana” (Feat. J Balvin)

New Music July 29, 2021 3:32 PM By Peter Helman

Tomorrow, Skepta is releasing the new EP All In, his first solo release since the 2019 album Ignorance Is Bliss. The EP’s title is inspired by the grime MC’s newfound love of poker — “You can be dealt good cards or bad cards, but if you don’t get good cards you can still bluff, hustle and win… you learn when to play aggressive or when to hold back and chill,” he says — and it boasts appearances from J Balvin, Teezee, and Kid Cudi.

Today, Skepta is releasing “Nirvana,” his collaboration with Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin featuring production from JAE5. It comes with a stylish music video directed by KLVDR that references films and TV shows like Narcos, The Godfather, and Get Out. Watch and listen to “Nirvana” below.

All In is out 7/30.

