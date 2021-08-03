Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

The dog days of democracy are here again. We are a few days into August, which means by now we should all be good and ready to answer the pressing question of our times: What is the song of the summer? As per usual, we at Stereogum are putting the question to you, a beacon of impeccable taste and unclouded judgment. For the next week, until noon ET on Tuesday, Aug. 10, you can select one (1) song to be bestowed with this annual superlative. Choose wisely.

The Song Of The Summer is an extremely subjective concept, defined differently by different people. You could think of it as something microscopically personal, or it could be a single you don’t even like that has nonetheless left an unmistakable impact on pop culture as a whole. We are putting no parameters on your vote, except that the song you pick should be somewhat current. Maybe it’s your favorite song from an album released this year, the one you can’t stop playing, the one that you’ll always associate with this chapter of your life. Maybe it’s a single released in 2020 that, after a long buildup, has become inescapable these last few months. Whatever the Song Of The Summer is to you, that’s what you should vote for.

Do that below. You must include an email address with your vote, which we will not share with anyone and will only use to sign you up for our excellent newsletter if you so choose. OK, let’s do this, and then hit the comments section to campaign for your favorites.