Palmistry – “fk a deal”

New Music August 6, 2021 3:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Electronic artist Palmistry, known for collaborating with artists like Charli XCX and the late SOPHIE, has announced a new album, Wyrdo, to follow last year’s Post Eternity. A new single called “fk a deal” is out today, following the title track’s arrival earlier this year. This new one is an edgy club anthem; Benjy Keating’s vocals are despondent, almost in an emo-rap kind of way, and the beat is monotonous but brings enough movement to the song.

Listen to “fk a deal” and “Wyrdo” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wyrdo”
02 “fk a deal”
03 “oceanic healing”
04 “harp stereo”
05 “typhoon xtc”
06 “3 spirits”
07 “wya”
08 “river song”
09 “visions gone wild”
10 “harry’s game”

Wyrdo arrives 8/20.

Comments

