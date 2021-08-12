Hear Thom Yorke’s Previously Unreleased Alternate Remix Of MF DOOM’s “Gazzillion Ear”

The British independent label Lex Records is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and they’re celebrating by releasing a series of remixes of tracks from their catalogue. LEX.XX has already featured remixes from King Krule, Actress, and Boards Of Canada, and the latest installment is an alternate remix of MF DOOM’s “Gazzillionaire Ear” by Thom Yorke.

Thom Yorke first released a remix of “Gazzillion Ear” in 2009. He actually remixed it twice, calling one version the “Monkey Hustle Remix” and the other the “Man On Fire Remix.” But only the first version was released, and it was simply called the “Thom Yorke Remix.” Today, Lex is releasing the “Man On Fire” remix for the first time.

“I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing,” Yorke tweeted in January. “He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in its genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before.” Listen to the new remix below; the cover art references the crystals and USB stick with which DOOM used to deliver demos to Lex.