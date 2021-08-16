Perfume Genius – “I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor Cover)

August 16, 2021

A couple months ago, Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas started a newsletter in which he’s been sharing such important work as “I have had sex with every actor from the TV show ‘Supernatural’.” He’s also occasionally shared bits of unreleased music and last night he sent out a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s immortal “I Will Survive.”

“I recorded this at home for a commercial pitch, but they didn’t give me the money,” he noted in the newsletter. “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment … i might stretch that in to something new.”

Check it out below.

