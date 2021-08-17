Low – “More”

Low – “More”

Over the last couple months, Low have been gearing up to release their new album HEY WHAT. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Days Like These” and “Disappearing” — both of which ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today, they’re back with another one.

Low’s latest is called “More.” As far as the blasted, warped sound Low and BJ Burton make together goes, “More” may initially be one of their most jarring creations. The song erupts to life with a mangled, destroyed guitar riff, before Mimi Parker’s vocal manages to turn it into something prettier. “More” comes with a video directed by Julie Casper Roth. A press release describes it as metaphorically exploring “the Sisyphean task of dismantling structural oppression, through gender biases.”

Check it out below.

HEY WHAT is out 9/10 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.

