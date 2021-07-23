The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

We’ve all heard bits and pieces of the new War On Drugs album. Last year, Adam Granduciel took to Instagram and previewed a handful of tracks. Based on those, we know the album has some big, lush, synth-drenched tracks in store for us. But that’s not what “Living Proof” is. “Living Proof” is a curious lead single and opening track for the Drugs, unlike most songs they’ve used in either capacity and, in some ways, unlike many of their past songs in general. In the context of I Don’t Live Here Anymore, it’s not quite a feint — but it is a curtain rise that is deeply patient and restrained.



There have been stripped-back War On Drugs songs, but maybe none so quiet and comparatively sparse as “Living Proof.” Unlike most Drugs songs, it came about with Granduciel and the band playing together, coaxing a little reflection into being. There’s no great waves of mind-warping textures, no big build-up. It stays in its lane, a dusty road song of displacement. What is like other Drugs song is how perfectly Granduciel calibrates little details — the way he muses on walking his old block and seeing it built up, the slight uptick in drama when he sings “I’m in Chicago,” the lonesome cry of the guitar solo at the end.



Granduciel couldn’t take the sound of A Deeper Understanding any further. It was already so sonically dense, so huge. As the first new Drugs song of a new era, that makes “Living Proof” even more poignant and plaintive. A worn, weathered, but still standing reintroduction — before whatever tricks Granduciel has in store for us next. —Ryan