Hear Gift Of Gab’s Posthumous Single “Vice Grip”

The Gift Of Gab, a fixture of the West Coast rap underground who was best known as one half of Blackalicious, died of natural causes in June at the age of 50. When he died, the Gift Of Gab had been suffering from health ailments like kidney disease. But in the time before his passing, Gab had been working on new music, and he’d apparently finished work on a solo album called Finding Inspiration Somehow. That album will come out next month, and today, we get to hear the single “Vice Grip.”

On “Vice Grip,” we hear the Gift Of Gab flexing his insane technical skills, wrapping up all sorts of internal rhymes in a relentlessly energetic and locked-in delivery. San Francisco producer Nick Andre produced “Vice Grip” and the rest of Finding Inspiration Somehow, and the beat has a chattering funkiness that suits Gab’s flow beautifully.

Finding Inspiration Somehow was supposed to come out this summer, but its release was delayed because of Gab’s passing. If “Vice Grip” is any indication, he was still a creative force at the end of his life, and it’ll be cool to hear what else he wanted to do with his voice. Listen to “Vice Grip” below.

Finding Inspiration Somehow is out 9/10 on Nature Sounds.