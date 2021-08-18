Man, It’s Another Hot One: Santana & Rob Thomas Reunite On New Song With American Authors

Man, It’s Another Hot One: Santana & Rob Thomas Reunite On New Song With American Authors

“Smooth,” the inescapable 1999 hit by Santana and Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas, from Santana’s wildly popular late-career blockbuster Supernatural, spent 12 weeks at #1. It later re-emerged as reliable meme fodder (and a karaoke crowd-pleaser). Now, at a moment when seemingly every Y2K-era music is being revisited and/or rehabilitated, the team of Santana and Thomas have finally released a second song together.

This is not unlike when Usher got the “Yeah!” gang back together for a new song called “SexBeat” last year, though I’m sure Santana is hoping his own late-breaking sequel will be more successful than that. The new track, “Move,” which kind of rhymes with “Smooth,” will appear on Santana’s new album Blessings And Miracles, out in October. “Move” also adds a spicy new ingredient to the mix in the form of New York rock band American Authors, or at least their lead singer Zac Barnett. Here’s what Carlos Santana has to say about it:

“Move” came about was very much like how “Smooth” happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

Splendiferous! But is it a hot one? Decide for yourself below.

Blessings And Miracles is out 10/15 on BMG.

