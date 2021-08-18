Waxahatchee – “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues” (Woody Guthrie Cover)

Waxahatchee has covered Woody Guthrie. This tracks! But why has it come to pass? Because the iconic folk singer’s 1940 album Dust Bowl Ballads is about to get a tribute album curated by Grammy-winning music supervisor and producer Randall Poster, who worked on such projects as Skyfall, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Boardwalk Empire.

The comp is called Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, and it was announced last month with the release of the Secret Sisters’ version of “Dust Cain’t Kill Me.” It’ll arrive next month via Elektra and will also feature Guthrie covers by Lee Ann Womack, John Paul White, Mark Lanegan, Lillie Mae, Shovels & Rope, Chris Thile, Colter Wall, Watkins Family Hour, the Felice Brothers, Swamp Dogg, Parker Millsap, and the Lost Dog Street Band.

Katie Crutchfield’s contribution, “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues,” is out today, and you can hear it below along with the Secret Sisters track.

Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is out 9/10 via Elektra.

