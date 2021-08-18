Japanese Breakfast – “Romulus” (Sufjan Stevens Cover)

Japanese Breakfast – “Romulus” (Sufjan Stevens Cover)

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has had quite the year so far between her great new album Jubilee and her best-selling memoir (soon to movie) and her recent tour, which ended with Zauner getting a coat check named after her. And she’s not done yet! Tonight, she’ll be on SiriusXMU for their performance series and, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, she covered Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan track “Romulus” for the occasion. The cover was recorded at Electric Lady Studios and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Check it out below.

